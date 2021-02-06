Player ratings: Man United 3-3 Everton – Brilliant up front, dire at the back

Manchester United squandered a 2 goal lead and conceded a needless last minute goal this evening as they drew 3-3 with Everton in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 2 – Two mistakes, De Gea effectively cost United the game. Has cleaned up his act lately but tonight was back to those terrible old habits, big time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Played well. Shame about the rest of the defence.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Poor performance from the Swede. Was lucky not to be punished for a howler in the first half and just looks terrible alongside Maguire.

Harry Maguire 2 – Another terrible showing from the skipper. His inability to play the offside trap effectively and his painful lack of speed and acceleration contributed to the first goal and it looked as if any forward pass along the ground or in the air through the middle would lead to an Everton goal, such was his and his defence’s inability to get the basics right.

Luke Shaw 5 – Played a brilliant one-two with Cavani just after half time that would have been some goal. But just feel he got stranded up the pitch too often and left Doucoure too much room for Everton’s second.

Scott McTominay 7 – A good goal and reasonable performance.

Paul Pogba 7 – Was looking pretty good until he picked up the injury.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Played very well. Aggressive, intelligent and pitched in defensively.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Great game from Bruno capped with a superb goal.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Excellent whipped cross for United’s first but some dreadful finishing and poor decision making in the second half.

Edinson Cavani 8 – Got a goal and worked his socks off for the team. A really excellent stint from the Uruguayan.

Substitutes

Fred 5 – Not one of Fred’s better games. Gave away some needless fouls and missed a couple of good chances.

Axel Tuanzebe 3 – A terrible cameo. Came on to steady the ship but instead gave away a needless free kick that got him booked and led to Everton’s last-gasp equaliser.

