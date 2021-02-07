Edwin van der Sar reacts to poor defensive and goalkeeping display vs Everton

Manchester United great Edwin van der Sar was not shy in letting his opinion be known on the surprise 3-3 draw with Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were leading 2-0 at the break but somehow found themselves sharing the spoils with the visitors.

United conceded two quickfire goals after half time to allow Everton back into the match before conceding at the death to the frustrations of many.

Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were all on the scoresheet and frankly, Solskjaer’s men had played brilliantly.

Unfortunately defensive and goalkeeping errors saw Everton score three goals from three shots on target and Van der Sar was furious with his former side.

Shit — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) February 6, 2021

Ironically enough, David de Gea was signed as Van der Sar’s replacement and although he’s been at the club for a long time, there’s not many who would say he had the same impact as the now-retired Dutchman.

The Ajax chief executive won plenty of titles with Manchester United and hardly ever put a foot wrong, with many often throwing his name in the ring when it comes to the club’s greatest goalkeepers debate.

De Gea has not been a popular figure of late at Old Trafford and with Dean Henderson breathing down his neck, he may not be there for much longer.

