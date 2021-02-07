James Garner performing brilliantly at Nottingham Forest

Manchester United loanee James Garner has made a fantastic start to his loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old is one of the Red Devils’ top young midfield hopefuls and has already played seven times for the club at senior level. He had been on loan at Watford during the first half of the season but the deal was terminated by United and he was immediately loaned back out.

Garner was a regular starter at Watford under Vladimir Ivic, playing 21 games, but the Hornets’ new manager Xisco Munoz benched him in his first game in charge and allowed him just two substitute appearances in the seven games before United pulled the plug and arranged an alternative deal at Forest.

The United man was thrown straight into Forest’s first team and won the man of the match award in his first game.

He followed that up with an impressive display in Forest’s 3-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers yesterday, playing a key role in the third goal.

Fans of the Midlands club are full of praise for the United man. Comments on Twitter have included:

‘#MUFC that’s one hell of a player you lot have in James Garner. He played an outside of the boot, cross-field pass today that made me question my sexuality’

‘James Garner is absolutely phenomenal. For me, he’s one of the biggest signings we’ve made in years. The whole team just clicks so much more with him in the side, can watch him ping a ball all day. Thank you #MUFC’

‘James Garner what a player 🔥. Manchester United you have a gem on your hands❤️’

Forest have climbed three places to 18th in the Championship since Garner joined the side.

