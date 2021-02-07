Man United not good enough, say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and star player Bruno Fernandes were both disappointed and frustrated with the defending in their side’s 3-3 home draw with Everton at Old Trafford yesterday.

Solskjaer would not be drawn into hanging anyone out to dry, saying ‘I wouldn’t blame anyone on the goals. But we know we could have done better to defend all of them.’

Fernandes was a little more outspoken in his post-match comments to Premier League Productions (via The Mirror).

‘I think we gave away the result, we gave away the game twice,’ the Portuguese international said.

‘Because after being 2-0 up at half-time, coming into second half in the way we did, it’s really bad.

‘We are conceding goals every game, we are conceding goals a lot of times and at home we concede too many goals.

‘Too many bad results at home and this can’t be possible.

‘I think we have to win this game after being 2-0 up, you have to win this game.

‘It doesn’t matter how. You concede two goals and you come again and you score again.

‘It’s impossible to concede another goal again, from a free-kick in the half of the pitch, we concede a goal from there and the way we concede.’

It is interviews like this along with his spirit and ability on the pitch that leads many fans to believe that Fernandes should be made captain of the United side. The lack of leadership from Harry Maguire was certainly evident in yesterday’s game.

While Solskjaer kept his cards closer to his chest, he admitted that he did not believe his side was yet capable of mounting a title challenge after that performance.

‘We’re not talking about winning titles,’ he said.

‘We’ve come a long way with this team and we shouldn’t even be considered as title chasers, so that’s one for you.’

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!