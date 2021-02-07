Manchester United must play to Edinson Cavani’s strength

Manchester United can potentially get even more out of Edinson Cavani as a statistic emerged that highlighted how they could do so.

The experienced Uruguayan has been a hit since arriving at Old Trafford for free in the summer transfer window.

Cavani joined on deadline day and although generally there was excitement, equally there were concerns he may end up being an injury-prone flop.

It’s safe to say the former PSG man has been far from that and has proven he’s still got life in his legs.

Against Everton, Cavani scored the opening goal of the match and was overall superb despite his teammates’ inability to hold on for a victory.

4 – Four of Edinson Cavani's six Premier League goals have been headers, with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting more headed goals in the competition this term (5). Crown. #MUNEVE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2021

Cavani is almost reminiscent of Ruud van Nistelrooy in the sense of how both strikers appear to love getting the ball early.

The in-form forward scored his header vs Everton thanks to Marcus Rashford‘s brilliant early cross that dropped right onto his head.

If Manchester United’s players can make more use of Cavani’s movement and play the ball into him earlier then it’s likely his goal tally will skyrocket.

Unfortunately that may be a little tough as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer utilises wingers who play on the flanks that is on their weaker foot, meaning they need to cut inside to cross which naturally means it’s not as early as would be ideal.

