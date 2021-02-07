Manchester United shockingly poor in crucial area of the game

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to lay the blame on any one individual following the infuriating draw with Everton and perhaps there was some wisdom in doing so.

After all, his side’s defensive woes has been a consistent trend throughout the season and it would be unfair to point fingers at one person.

Solskjaer insisted he was disappointed in the way his team defended overall for the three goals conceded vs Everton in the 3-3 tie.

While David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have all been criticised, it’s safe to say there were many small moments that led to each goal.

Nonetheless, the statistic below is shocking and it’s one that should never occur for a side that felt as though they were title challengers at one point.

Most Premier League goals conceded at home in the Premier League this season: ◎ West Brom (31) ◎ Newcastle (21) ◉ Man Utd (18) Another three conceded this evening. pic.twitter.com/1fEuyQlAdL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

To add to the insult above, the Red Devils, at the time of writing at least, have also conceded the most goals out of the top ten.

The next team to concede more are Leeds in 11th place, who are known for their gung-ho approach to football under Marcelo Bielsa.

Conceding 30 goals in 23 games is simply unacceptable and Manchester United only need to look to their neighbours City who have conceded just 13.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!