Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Paul Pogba injury update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not seem awfully confident when delivering news on Paul Pogba’s injury during the stunning draw with Everton.

The French midfielder had to be taken off the field in the first half when the score was still at 1-0 in his side’s favour.

United would go on to score another before the break, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a sensational goal that should have been the highlight of the match.

Instead the focus was on how the team somehow conceded three poor goals vs Everton to disappointingly draw 3-3 at full-time.

Perhaps Pogba’s presence on the field would have given the Red Devils more control and they would have won all three points but it’s something fans can only speculate.

Pogba’s injury could not have been more badly timed not just for the team but even for himself as he just won a personal award for being Manchester United’s player of the month for January.

The former Juventus man had a remarkable month and seemed to be in the form of his career before succumbing to a thigh injury vs Everton.

Pogba has normally been a fit and consistently available player throughout his career but has suddenly been hit with some bad luck since the last season.

United will certainly do their best to get him back to playing as soon as possible as the team are a different beast with him in the line-up.

