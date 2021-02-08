Manchester United surprisingly unlock new threat from defence

Manchester United have seemingly added a new weapon to their arsenal in recent matches and it will go a long way in reaching their goals for the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players can be accused of many things but after their most recent clash with Everton finished, they were the league’s top goalscorers.

Many accused United of being defensive or just being a counter-attacking team but previously the Peoples Person covered a different statistic that showed that was false.

The next natural assumption is that the danger is all coming only from Solskjaer’s pacy and agile attackers in Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

However, the statistic below shows just how there’s more than meets the eye and how the legendary Norwegian has managed to transform his defenders to make an impact in the final third.

Man Utd’s full-backs in their last two Premier League games: ⚽️🅰️🅰️ vs. Southampton 🅰️🅰️ vs. Everton Much improved in the final 1/3. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pCLrs8Z4bR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 6, 2021

Luke Shaw is in the form of his career and has arguably finally fulfilled the potential everyone knew he had when he first signed from Southampton.

Now all that’s required of him is to consistently maintain this high level of performances and there’s no doubt he’ll be one of the best full-backs in Europe.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has often been accused of being poor offensively so his recent goals and assists are just the product of the hard work he’s put in to add more to his game.

