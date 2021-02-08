Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may rest Harry Maguire against West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he might rest Harry Maguire for United’s FA Cup fifth round clash with West Ham.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, recorded after the Everton match on Saturday (via The MEN), the manager admitted that it may be time for the skipper to be rotated.

‘Of course, I’ll think about if he needs a rest, if he physically can’t keep going and going,’ Solskjaer said.

‘Then, the nature of a centre-back position is a different position compared to full-backs or wide men or even centre midfielders, or any other position on the pitch. The centre-backs are the ones that you’re protecting mostly from the real fatigue because you’re working less.

‘Then again, he’s never injured, Harry. He’s never been really badly hurt – touch wood – and hopefully he’ll be able to carry on.

‘But, yeah, I’m not sure if he’ll play on Tuesday or not. I’ve not decided yet.’

There has been mounting speculation that Maguire might benefit from a rest after the Everton game, in which he may have shared some of the blame for all three of the Toffee’s goals.

Whether or not he is rested could also depend on the fitness and availability of Eric Bailly, who has missed the last two games with a shin injury, reportedly sustained during a minor car accident last week.

‘With Paul [Pogba] and Eric, I’m not sure if they’re going to be fit,’ the boss said. ‘I think Eric is closer than Paul.’

Pogba was due to have a scan today on the quadriceps injury that forced him off in the first half against Everton.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!