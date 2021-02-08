Shola Shoretire set to be called up to Man United senior squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to freshen up the senior squad with the promotion of a 17-year-old from the academy, according to The Athletic.

The United boss has already added new signing Amad Diallo (who prefers to be known simply as ‘Amad’) to his senior squad this month and Dutch prodigy Shola Shoretire is set to join him, the outlet claims.

The pair combined to brilliant effect on Friday as Shoretire scored a hat-trick with all three assists coming from Amad, who himself scored as the Under 23’s overcame league leaders Blackburn 6-3. Read our match report here.

Shoretire has trained with the first team for a week previously but this move seems more likely to be longer and more significant because of the implications of moving into the first team’s Covid bubble.

Davvid Ornstein reports that the promotion will come ‘possibly as soon as this week’.

‘Shoretire has consistently caught the eye despite only turning 17 on February 2… His tally for the Premier League 2 campaign [is] five, with three assists, and it has been decided that the next step is for him to join senior sessions on a regular basis,’ Ornstein says.

The report also claims that attacking midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is also set to be called up, although this could be hamstrung by an ankle injury that he sustained in that magnificent win over Blackburn.

Having two or three academy stars in the first team squad is likely to be a win-win for everyone. The fresh blood in training will add some interest for the senior players and provide some extra competition. It will give those players a boost and a chance to move up a level.

It will also help the Under 23’s, who will benefit from the fact that three of their top stars are able to train together. As things stand, due to Covid restrictions, Amad’s only contact with the rest of the team is on the pitch and he must even get changed in a different dressing room.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!