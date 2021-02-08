Video: Bruno Fernandes given ultimate compliment by club and fans

Manchester United have, rather incredibly, compared Bruno Fernandes to a club legend, releasing footage that shows how similar the two were.

The Portuguese magician has made a remarkable impact since signing for the club a little over a year ago.

While Bruno was expected to eventually become a good player, no one expected him to be this good or to settle in really fast.

Winter buys typically need time to adjust to their new surroundings, particularly since they’re jumping into the deep end mid-season.

However, Bruno inspired United immediately and his impact meant fans were quickly comparing him to Eric Cantona, and it seems the club are now doing the same too.

Unfortunately for Bruno, his goal wasn’t even the main talking point after the match vs Everton and it’s likely it won’t even be remembered as much as it deserves to be.

The former Sporting Lisbon man scored United’s second and it seemed as though the club were going to cruise to an easy victory.

However, Bruno’s teammates would concede two quickfire goals in the second half to suddenly allow Everton into the match.

Scott McTominay probably thought he scored the winner before the visitors scored with the last kick of the match to force the two sides to share a point each.

