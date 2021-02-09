Manchester United rethinking summer transfer strategy

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so much that summer transfer plans may have to be altered.

The experienced Uruguayan has had a remarkable impact since joining and has been rewarded with more starts of late.

Cavani seemed to be initially signed to provide competition for the striker role but Anthony Martial‘s poor season so far has given him a gateway into the starting XI.

Since being handed more and more minutes, the former PSG man has justified his selections and the out-of-form Frenchman has been stuck on the bench.

Solskjaer is clearly a huge fan of the prolific 33-year-old as well, choosing to consistently praise him whenever there’s an opportunity to do so.

According to Manchester Evening News, Cavani could be set to stay for a second season, meaning any plans for a striker could be shelved for later unless Erling Haaland suddenly becomes available this summer.

The Peoples Person has also covered how the Red Devils can get even more out of their summer signing, which should almost definitely see his time at Old Trafford extended.

Cavani’s intelligent movement, brilliant finishing and all-round link-up play has made it difficult to rest him, let alone drop him.

