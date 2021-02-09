Manchester United switch centre-back targets for summer transfer window

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions to a different French centre-back after ending their interest in Dayot Upamcano.

The RB Leipzig star seemed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice for the position as he’s been linked with a potential transfer for many months now.

United’s weakness in defence was exposed once again with Everton being the latest team to show everyone why investment is needed.

Many feel Harry Maguire needs a more complementary partner than Victor Lindelof as the pair seem to bring the worst out of each other.

Solskjaer has already invested too much in the English defender to drop him so it’s clear the Swedish centre-back will have to make way.

According to the Independent, with Bayern Munich seemingly winning the race for Upamecano’s signature, the Red Devils have targetted his teammate Ibrahima Konate instead, though they’ll have to fight off Liverpool and Chelsea to sign him.

The latter is a year younger and reports claim he’s been just as impressive for Leipzig this season as his teammate.

The trouble with this transfer is that the German giants are unlikely to be willing to lose two high-potential centre-backs in one summer, meaning it’s likely either Upamecano or Konate will leave and not both.

