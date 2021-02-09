Marcus Rashford turns playmaker in narrow win over West Ham

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford ended up being instrumental in the team’s progression in the FA Cup, beating David Moyes’ West Ham to advance to the next round.

The English attacker started the clash and arguably should’ve had a brace as he was guilty of being rather wasteful.

However, despite missing some chances, Rashford made sure to make himself useful by grabbing the all-important assist for Scott McTominay.

West Ham shut up shop well at Old Trafford, keeping all their players behind the ball and dragging United into extra-time.

Luckily McTominay did score and this time around his teammates held onto the clean-sheet to ensure they won.

Sky Sports wrote: “Marcus Rashford registered his ninth assist in all competitions for Manchester United this season, his best return in a single campaign for the club and second only to Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils in 2020/21 (11).”

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in five goals in his last five games at Old Trafford. ◉ 2 goals ◉ 3 assists His three assists have all set up Manchester United’s opening goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/ehtRTywSK2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 9, 2021

Rashford’s numbers of late and for the season read very well but it could be argued that he should be doing better.

The academy graduate has a tendency to be inconsistent, not just between matches but even within them as evidenced vs West Ham.

It is an admirable trait to be effective even when not playing well but when it happens too often it just becomes a problem with consistency.

As good as Rashford is, instead of ending the match with an assist, it could have been two goals and an assist instead.

