Player ratings: Man United 1-0 West Ham AET – defender steals the show

Manchester United finally overcame a stubborn West Ham side 1-0 after extra time in the FA Cup fifth round this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Didn’t have much to do, but looked solid.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Has regained his form lately and put in an excellent shift.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did nothing wrong defensively and nearly scored with a deflected header in the first half.

Harry Maguire 6 – Not sure why BBC gave him man of the match, but made few mistakes today and won 100% of his tackles.

Alex Telles 8 – Telles’ best performance so far in a United shirt, overlapped well, defended well, made an excellent last-ditch clearance in the first half and was arguably United’s man of the match.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Nice steady solid performance, helps the centre backs to look better.

Fred 6 – Energetic as always but some of his passing was poor.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Nothing much happening for Mason tonight, although he was arguably unlucky to be subbed before Rashford.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Some nice touches but you expect a few more fireworks from a number 10. Would like to see him given a chance as a number 8.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Despite the goal contribution, he had a frustrating evening. His ‘receive ball, run full speed straight at goal until tackled’ routine is getting very predictable and he never seems to be on the same wavelength as his teammates.

Anthony Martial 6 – Just wasn’t able to get into the game as much as he needed to.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Looked lively and brought the dynamism up a notch.

Scott McTominay 8 – Changed the game with a Johnny-on-the-spot, well-taken goal in extra time. He might not have the skill of some of his teammates but there is a winner in McTominay.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Did well enough.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did OK.

Brandon Williams 5 – Looked a little shaky and lost possession a couple of times.

