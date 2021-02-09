Scott McTominay the game changer vs West Ham
Scott McTominay came on as a second half substitute for Manchester United against West Ham this evening and proved to be the match winner after a difficult encounter.

The Scotsman’s 97th minute strike from the edge of the box finally broke down a stubborn Hammers defence that looked as if they would take the game to penalties as United drew blanks throughout normal time.

This was the seventh goal McTominay has scored this season. That seven in 30 games in this campaign is as many as he had scored in his entire United career beforehand (84 games).

He has now scored in his last three matches.

The statisticians have also picked up that the Lancaster-born academy graduate also seems to like playing at Old Trafford, with six out of the seven this season being scored at home.

His other stats were equally impressive. In the 47 minutes he was on the pitch he won 100% aerial duels, achieved 82% pass accuracy and made one key pass.

“McSauce” as he is nicknamed was first given his chance at United by Jose Mourinho, who saw something in him when he was in the academy. Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped him to kick on and his performances this season have shown that he is developing into a vital member of the team.

