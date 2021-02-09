Sergio Ramos will close Man United deal next week, Spanish outlet claims

Sergio Ramos will be a Manchester United player next season, according to a major Spanish outlet.

Todofichajes.com are adamant that the Real Madrid captain, who has failed to agree a new contract with los Merengues, has made up his mind to come to Old Trafford, with negotiations due to take place imminently.

‘Ramos will close the deal with Manchester United next week’, the outlet claims.

‘Los Blancos have put a new contract on the table for two more years with a 10% reduction in salary, a proposition that has been rejected by the central defender.

‘The Andalusian has two attractive offers from both Manchester United and PSG but it seems that his destiny will be in the Premier League.

‘René Ramos [his brother and agent] will travel to England next week to close the terms of the agreement with the Red Devils.

‘The Spanish international also valued the PSG option but his desire to try the Premier League has weighed on his decision.

‘Real Madrid already know what his decision is and the sports management team [are searching for] a replacement.’

Now, this would be quite some news if we hadn’t already been there before with the Spaniard six years ago when the whole summer was dominated by a ‘will he, won’t he’ sign for United saga. It turned out United’s name was being used to leverage a better deal for himself at Real, a fact that was famously revealed by his mother in a TV interview.

That, of course, could well be the case again, but even if it is, the boy who cried wolf could find it much harder to convince Florentino Perez to get the chequebook out this time.

The pandemic has hit Real hard and they will need to cut costs where they can if they want to achieve their goal of signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer.

It is hard to pin down what Ramos’ actual salary is, with different outlets quoting figures from €10 – €18 million per year. The most commonly reported figure is around €12 million, which equates to a weekly salary of £202,000. If Real are offering a 10% reduction on that, we know that he is refusing £181,000.

This leaves us with two questions: one, would United be willing to fork out a two or more year contract of over £200,000 per week for a 34 year old? And two, does he really mean it this time?

