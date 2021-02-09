Victor Lindelof rises to the occasion vs West Ham

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof’s performance vs West Ham probably went under the radar a little but the statistics suggest he deserves more praise.

The Swedish defender got plenty of criticism for his role in the team’s collapse vs Everton in the disappointing 3-3 draw but he has bounced back well.

Lindelof started alongside Harry Maguire once again but this time had Dean Henderson behind him instead of David de Gea.

The former Benfica man is consistently talked about as the more dispensable centre-back and while doubts remain, he did put in an impressive shift vs West Ham.

There are some who feel Maguire is the poorer of the pair but unfortunately he won’t be dropped because he’s the club captain and was signed for a large fee.

Victor Lindelöf’s game by numbers vs. West Ham: 100% tackles won 98 total touches 94% pass accuracy 2 clearances 2 fouls won 1 interception 1 block 1 shot 1 clean sheet Solid. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/vcGeMdSxy6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 9, 2021

Lindelof’s numbers suggest he was a remarkably clean and efficient defender vs West Ham and it’s the type of performance he needs to put in more often.

Although his position in the starting XI isn’t under any immediate threat, he could be the one moved on in the summer transfer window.

It seems United’s main priority for that window is a top central defender and Lindelof will likely be the man to make way.

