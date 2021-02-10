Fabrizio Romano dissects Sergio Ramos to Manchester United reports
Fabrizio Romano dissects Sergio Ramos to Manchester United reports

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has hinted Manchester United fans should not hold their breath in regards to a potential move for Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

The experienced Spaniard has, once again, been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to address his side’s defensive woes.

Ramos has been loyal to Madrid for over a decade now but rumours always crop up linking him with moves elsewhere.

This tends to happen whenever his contract is almost up so it’s no surprise that his current deal ends this summer.

There has been no concrete news in regards to him getting an extension from Madrid so perhaps this is his way of getting his club to hurry up.

However, signing Ramos for free might be too tempting for those at Manchester United and Solskjaer might even be hoping it’ll have the same effect as signing Edinson Cavani for free did.

Romano has previously stated clubs tend to decide on their targets around March time so perhaps that’s when the club might be tempted to push for the former Sevilla man.

Having said that, it’s also clear Ramos, although still a good player, isn’t as good as he once was and he does not fit into Solskjaer’s long-term strategies in the transfer market.

