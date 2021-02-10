Fabrizio Romano insists Dayot Upamecano reports are not completely true

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has addressed the reports linking RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United.

It’s been said the talented Frenchman has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar for quite some time now and fans have been expected a summer transfer to take place.

Upamecano’s low release clause set at roughly £40m and United’s obvious need for a centre-back meant on paper it was a match made in heaven.

However, it seems on paper is where all the talk is as Romano insists that the young defender’s potential move to Old Trafford has been blown out of proportion.

Solskjaer hasn’t given fans any hints over who he’s interested in or even what positions he’s looking to invest in.

Manchester United have never been in advanced talks to sign Upamecano – always been appreciated but ‘unlikely’. He’s the main target for Bayern Münich prepared to pay the release clause, Chelsea and Liverpool are still in the race. Also PSG interest now cooled down 🔴 #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

It seems Bayern are the favourites for Upamecano’s signature and it’s perhaps the most realistic transfer despite Chelsea and Liverpool being involved.

Although Solskjaer has kept his lips sealed, fans would never believe for a second that he isn’t considering to bolster the centre-back position.

The problem is if he’s not trying to sign Upamecano then what other centre-back is there that is a realistic target given the current global financial climate?

If Solskjaer doesn’t sign a centre-back and United’s defence doesn’t improve then there’s likely to be an uproar in the summer.

