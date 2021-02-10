Harry Maguire holds firm to keep out West Ham in MOTM display

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was somewhat controversially voted as the BBC man of the match vs West Ham and while that is up for debate, his statistics suggest he did play well.

The England centre-back has come under scrutiny of late following the disappointing circumstances of the 3-3 draw with Everton.

United’s entire defence and goalkeeping department was called into question as, at one point, the team lead 2-0.

However, a collapse shortly after half-time and moments before the full-time whistle meant Everton somehow came away with a point.

Maguire and his teammates managed to keep a clean-sheet vs West Ham and the statistics below prove he had a solid performance.

Harry Maguire was awarded the Man of the Match from the BBC. Here is his game in numbers: 111 touches 84 passes completed (88%) 10/11 aerial duels won (91%) 5 clearances 3 interceptions 3 recoveries A solid performance. pic.twitter.com/uPoOKlnlNl — UtdArena (@utdarena) February 9, 2021

As good as Maguire played, fans had felt there were others more deserving of a man of the match award such as Alex Telles or the match-winner Scott McTominay.

The other criticism of the decision was that West Ham hardly threatened moving forward as Manchester United dominated the fixture and only struggled in their end product.

Nonetheless, it was good to see Maguire put in a much-needed good shift because if he had two back to back poor performances, the outroar would’ve been incredible.

Although some fans recognise because he’s the club captain and was signed for a remarkable fee it means he’ll never be dropped, others are still calling for his head despite the lack of real alternatives.

