Manchester United fans lose their minds over Scott McTominay’s performance

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans were thrilled with Scott McTominay‘s match-winning performance in the narrow win over West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to rotate his starting XI a little, throwing in the likes of Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial in order to rest a few of his stars.

Unfortunately West Ham proved to be stubborn opposition and so the legendary Norwegian was forced to bring on McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes in the hopes it would spark a victory.

It did work but surprisingly it was the young Scotsman who grabbed the goal out of the three aforementioned players as he played impressively from the bench.

McTominay’s goal meant United could advance into the next round of the FA Cup as they aim to win some silverware this season.

Scott McTominay is what Liverpool fans think Steven Gerrard was — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) February 9, 2021

It is great to see how much Scott McTominay has developed this season, he is becoming a vital member to our squad He's only going to get better with the guidance of Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick pic.twitter.com/h2kB8xUJfx — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 10, 2021

Scott McTominay loving the goals at the minute. At last! — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 9, 2021

Popular opinion: Scott Mctominay is ten times the player Thiago Alcantara is. pic.twitter.com/oWUl7DRtOy — Caleb . (@Caleb_Mufc) February 9, 2021

MCTOMINAY I DONT KNOW WHO ZIDANE IS — ‘ (@vintageredss) February 9, 2021

Ahhhhhh McTominay has become such a clutch bastard — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) February 9, 2021

Of course some of the above Tweets were said in tongue-in-cheek and shouldn’t be taken seriously but the praise behind the words is real.

McTominay is slowly turning into a well-rounded midfielder and is making it more and more difficult for Solskjaer to try to play him as a holding midfielder only.

In fact, the former striker admitted he had given the academy graduate more license to get forward and it certainly had the desired effect.

