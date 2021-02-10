Marcus Rashford posts brilliant photo of Scott McTominay

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has light-heartedly teased Scott McTominay following the narrow win over West Ham.

The two combined to great effect to score the game’s only goal in extra time, with the former assisting the latter.

McTominay has added goals to his game of late and it’s turned him into a real danger from midfield, justifying his consistent inclusion by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Against West Ham, the young Scotsman was actually rested and had to be brought on from the bench to make an impact.

Luckily he repaid his manager’s faith and hopefully he’ll still have enough in the tank to play a key role in United’s next game vs West Brom.

Rashford’s reaction stems from the Manchester United fans calling McTominay ‘McSauce’ as he tends to pop up at key moments.

Against West Ham he certainly did that as a loss would have been too difficult to take after the shocking circumstances of the draw with Everton in the previous match.

With United fans not holding their breath anymore in terms of a title challenge, the need for silverware is more apparent than ever and getting knocked out of the FA Cup would have caused a lot of uproar.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!