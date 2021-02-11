Man United draw Leicester in FA Cup 6th round

Manchester United have drawn Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup quarter final.

United have only ever played Leicester twice in the cup, winning on both occasions. The first was in the 1963 final, when United won 3-1 thanks to two goals from David Herd and one from Denis Law. The second time was in the round of 16 in 1976, when United again came out victors 2-1 thanks to goals from Gerry Daly and Lou Macari. United also went to the final that season, losing to Southampton.

Whilst on paper it is one of the toughest draws that the Red Devils could have had, they have an excellent record against the Foxes. They have not lost to them in the league since 2014/15 in that epic 5-3, when goals from Robin van Persie, Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera were trumped by two from Ulloa, one from Jamie Vardy, one from Cabiasso and a David Nugent penalty.

In the rest of the draw, Everton host Manchester City, Bournemouth will host a south coast derby against Southampton and either Barnsley or Chelsea will be at home to Sheffield United.

The ties will take place over the weekend of 20th March.

