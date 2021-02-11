Marcus Rashford among the most dangerous attackers in Europe
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has had a somewhat mixed season so far as fans are not completely pleased with him despite his remarkable numbers.

The talented Englishman has been one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reliable starters this campaign, even playing in various positions as a left-winger, right-winger and a striker.

Rashford’s versatility has arguably hampered him rather than helped him as most would agree he’s at his best from the left.

However, due to Edinson Cavani’s impact or the need to include Anthony Martial in the starting XI, the academy graduate has had to accommodate them at times.

Despite doing everything for the team, Rashford has still managed 16 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, making him Europe’s fifth most dangerous attacker based on goal contributions.

The reason why Rashford probably doesn’t get as much praise as he should is that he’s a rather inconsistent player and should arguably do even better than he has done so far based on the chances he gets.

The pacy forward is both inconsistent between matches and within matches as evidenced by him missing two brilliant chances vs West Ham yet grabbing the assist by putting the ball on a plate for Scott McTominay.

