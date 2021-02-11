Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola makes yet another public comment

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s infamous agent Mino Raiola has been busy again stirring up trouble much to the dismay of the fans.

The talented Frenchman has been in arguably the best form of his career at Old Trafford prior to his recent injury.

Pogba was starting to get criticised heavily as he was out of form at the start of his season and yet Raiola kept trying to publicly push him towards leaving.

United fans felt their club was massively disrespected and no longer cared about how talented the World Cup winner is and simply wanted him sold.

However, Pogba has since seemingly told his agent to quit talking publicly and appeared to commit to the club, at least for the time he’s under contract for and that brought about his best form.

Mino Raiola: “Paul Pogba to Juventus? I can’t speak about Pogba because people are nervous, they don't sleep at night. I have to work quietly… If I speak, someone gets offended”. 🔴 #mufc #juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2021

Unfortunately Raiola hasn’t quite stopped talking and although he doesn’t necessarily say anything outrageous, his ‘work quietly’ comment doesn’t really bode too well.

There won’t be the same outcry as before but it is an unnecessary distraction given how many were starting to forgive Pogba for all that happened in the past.

It also doesn’t help how there’s a hint in terms of leaving but no hints towards potentially working with the Red Devils to extend his client’s stay.

