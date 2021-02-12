Bruno Fernandes doesn’t always feel like celebrating at Man United

Bruno Fernandes has said he has missed the buzz of scoring a goal in front of fans at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese magnifico only managed four home games after his move from Sporting Lisbon last January before lockdown came and football was condemned to be played behind closed doors.

And in an interview published in Portuguese outlet A Bola, Fernandes admitted that it was sometimes difficult to celebrate when there was no crowd there to join in.

‘When we score we want to celebrate,’ he said.

‘Some players, when they score, don’t feel like celebrating because there is nobody in the stands, but we have to create a happy environment when we score as if they were there.

‘One of the things that the fans told me when we started playing behind closed doors is that when we scored, we should celebrate as if they were too.

‘I am trying to do that. Sometimes it’s difficult because we are not in the mood, but I try to make everyone feel happy,’ he said.

He also admitted that the lack of fans has been a big loss for him in his time at Old Trafford.

‘[I’m] just a little bit disappointed because, as I said before, [I had the dream of] coming to the Premier League and playing for Manchester United.

‘That game day atmosphere, I’m not experiencing that.

‘I feel support on social networks, when we can see them sometimes, or if I go to the supermarket and they say a few words; we cannot be closer than that.

‘It’s very good to feel support and, of course, if it comes from the stands it will be much better.’

