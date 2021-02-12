Harry Maguire not good enough for Man United says Paul Parker

Harry Maguire is not good enough for Man United, according to former defender Paul Parker.

The United skipper has come under a lot of criticism for his performances this season and divides fans’ opinion. Some argue that he is too slow and lacks leadership whilst others say more is expected of him because of his price tag and that he is a quality defender.

But Parker, who played for Sir Alex Ferguson’s successful United side between 1991 and 1996, is firmly in the former camp and clearly believes that the Red Devils have bought a pup.

‘Regarding the centre-backs, people talk about bringing in a new partner for Harry Maguire, but I would look at bringing in two centre-backs, why can’t it be a player who comes in and plays alongside Victor Lindelof?’ Parker told grandnational.org via The Sun.

‘Harry Maguire is not a leader, he plays the game for himself, he sits way too deep, he dribbles for the sake of dribbling and runs himself into cul-de-sacs.

‘The goal against Sheffield United, he put David De Gea in a terrible position, and he made a terrible clearance which people then blamed the goalkeeper.

‘Sometimes you need to look at the build-up to see the mistakes.

‘I have always been unsure about Maguire since the day Manchester United signed him. When they paid £80m, the club didn’t buy an £80m centre back, it was great business by Leicester.

‘Bringing in competition for places always helps players to improve their game. You look at Luke Shaw this season, he has really upped his game since the signing of Alex Telles.’

It is a damning criticism from a respected MUTV pundit and former England defender, who played 121 games for the Red Devils.

