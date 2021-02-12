Manchester United cherry pick four centre-back candidates for the summer

Manchester United are reportedly rather serious in regards to their desire to sign a centre-back and it seems their shortlist has been revealed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been guilty of having a poor defence this season despite doing relatively well last season.

United have conceded a remarkable 30 goals in 23 matches which is the most out of the top nine and comes despite their attack outscoring all the Premier League clubs.

It seems their attacking magic has come at the cost of some defensive woes and it appears Solskjaer feels that is down to personnel rather than tactics.

According to Forbes, Dayot Upamecano is on the shortlist simply because of his £38m release clause, though the club recognises it will be tough to fight off Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool.

His teammate Ibrahima Konate is said to be under serious consideration and made a favourable impression on Solskjaer during the two clubs’ Champions League clashes.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is in the spotlight lately due to his good form and Manchester United believe he fits the model centre-back they want though his price-tag is around £55m.

Solskjaer’s dream signing would be Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane whose contract runs out in 18 months and could be available for a cut-price £50 but United aren’t holding their breath as they believe he’ll extend his stay in Spain.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!