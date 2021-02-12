Manchester United impressed by West Ham’s Tomas Soucek

Manchester United are reportedly keen on West Ham star Tomas Soucek as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his midfield.

The towering midfielder has had an impressive time in London since joining David Moyes’ men and it’s believed the club are bracing for his departure in the summer.

United invested in Donny van de Beek last summer but Solskjaer has suggested many times that he is more of an attacking-midfielder than central-midfielder.

With Paul Pogba’s future uncertain and Nemanja Matic’s clock not slowing down, it would make sense for the legendary Norwegian to invigorate the position before it becomes a problem area once more.

Whether Moyes would be willing to sell to his former club or not time will tell but for now, Solskjaer and his staff are watching what’s going on with West Ham.

According to Football Insider, many clubs in England and across Europe are interested in Soucek, with the Red Devils among those keen on his signature.

Reportedly, a recruitment source said the club’s scouts are keeping a close eye on him with a move potentially happening in the future.

Soucek appears to be a goalscoring destroyer of sorts and his ability to play in defensive-midfield will prove useful to Manchester United.

