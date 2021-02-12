Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms team news ahead of West Brom match

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there are two extra players available for selection for Sunday’s Premier League tie with West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The United boss confirmed that Paul Pogba is still injured but was pleased to report that Eric Bailly was now back in training and that there will be another fresh face following a promotion from the academy.

‘We’ve had a rare opportunity to do a little bit of training and some recovery,’ the boss said.

‘Of course Paul is still out, but Eric’s been training so that’s a boost for us.

‘We’ve moved Shola [Shoretire] up with us and Hannibal [Mejbri], he’ll probably join with us and we’ll keep them with us for a while.

‘They’ll have to travel by themselves so they’ll move into our bubble.’

Solskjaer also spoke about the importance of goals from midfield and how pleased he is with Scott McTominay’s seven goals this season.

‘Of course, to add goals from midfield is vital,’ he said.

‘We’ve had last season, our three forwards were brilliant and efficient, scored 60 odd.

‘We needed more goals from midfield and Scott has that ability to go box to box and he’s a threat inside the box and he used to be a striker before.

‘We need our forwards to keep on firing, getting more goals and I wouldn’t mind our midfielders adding a few and if Scott can get in double figures that would be a very good season for a so-called defensive midfielder.’

