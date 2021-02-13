Confirmed: Dayot Upamecano will not join Man United

Manchester United’s pursuit of Dayot Upamecano is now over as the player has agreed to join Bayern Munich.

United have been linked with the exciting Frenchman since he was 16 years old. He twice came close to moving to Old Trafford in 2015 but the deal was never completed. The youngster joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg instead, before moving across the Red Bull empire to Leipzig in 2017.

Upamecano’s contract has a release clause of €45 million (around £40m) that becomes active in June. This modest figure means that it will simply be a case of a number of teams matching the price and the deal being down to the player himself agreeing terms with the club of his choice.

And in that regard, Bayern appear to have won the race, as it was confirmed yesterday that a deal had been struck.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the deal to Bild on Friday evening.

‘I can confirm it and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern,’ he said.

‘We have had very good, intense and professional discussions with Dayot and his agent Volker Struth for several months.

‘I was always convinced that we had a good concept. We showed him our vision of his career at FC Bayern.

‘During the past week I have spoken to everybody involved again. At the end of a long process, the player, his family and his agent are convinced that FC Bayern is the right partner for him.’

The fact that Salihamidzic says talks between the two parties have been going on for months might explain why United had reportedly distanced themselves from the deal: it perhaps became clear early on that they were flogging a dead horse in pursuing a transfer themselves.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!