Gary Neville opens up on Donny van de Beek’s situation

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has had his say on Donny van de Beek’s unsettling situation at the club, admitting he feels sorry for the player.

The young Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford during the last summer transfer window but has failed to settle into the starting XI despite his purchase price.

Van de Beek wasn’t an expensive buy but many felt with his potential and the roughly £35m the club spent on him, it meant he’d be a regular starter.

Instead the versatile midfielder has had to settle for a role on the bench and it’s safe to say he hasn’t had the impact he may have liked just yet.

As a pundit, Neville has certainly seen Van de Beek whenever he’s on the pitch so he’s speaking based on experience.

Gary Neville on Donny van de Beek 🍽️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hhq5zeaj7e — WebbyONeill (@WebbyONeill) February 13, 2021

Van de Beek’s lack of minutes has often been dismissed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has consistently insisted he will have his time.

It appears the legendary Norwegian feels the former Ajax man needs time to settle into a new team, new surroundings and new league.

Van de Beek has impressed fans whenever he has played but it seems he’s more of an attacking midfielder than a central one, meaning he’s essentially a backup to Bruno Fernandes.

Given how little action the Portuguese magician misses, on paper it appears the 23-year-old will hardly ever play consistently.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!