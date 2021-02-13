Joe Hugill scores again as Man United Under 23s beat Arsenal

Manchester United’s Under 23s side notched up another important win last night as they overcame Arsenal 3-0 at Leigh Sports Village to go up to fourth in the Premier League 2 table.

Starlet Amad Diallo, who inspired the Reds to victory in their last two outings against Liverpool and Blackburn, was unavailable for the game due to illness but there was enough quality left on the pitch to dispatch the Gunners without conceding.

Arsenal were reduced to ten men for much of the game after Daniel Oyegoke pulled down Hannibal in the penalty area early in the first half. Joe Hugill’s spot kick was saved by the Arsenal keeper. But Hugill quickly made amends by turning provider in the 22nd minute, squaring a pass for right-back Harvey Neville to slot home after an excellent run.

Hugill then added a second himself just before the hour as he squeezed the ball past Arsenal keeper Okonkwo after getting on the receiving end of an Alvaro Fernandez pass.

Shola Shoretire put the icing on the cake in the 89th minute when he converted a penalty to celebrate his call-up to the first team squad.

The only blip on an excellent night’s football was that playmaker Hannibal, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also confirmed yesterday has been called up to join the first team squad, had to go off injured in the first half with a shoulder problem.

The Red Devils’ brilliant trio of back-to-back victories means that they are now just a point behind City, Spurs and Blackburn, who are all on 25 points.

United side: Kovar; Neville, Galbraith, Devine, Fernandez; McCann, Helm; Stanley, Shoretire, Hannibal (Hardley 23); Hugill.

