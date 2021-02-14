Charlie McNeil puts four past former club in bizarre fashion

Charlie McNeil scored four goals past his former club then celebrated by holding the United badge on his shirt, as the Red Devils Under 18’s overcame neighbours City 4-2 yesterday at Carrington.

(Scroll down and click ‘Ler Mais’ on the article to see the goals)

City were flying high before the game, unbeaten all season, but their former hero turned villain as he netted four times against them.

His first came in the 12th minute, when he headed home a Charlie Savage corner.

McNeil doubled his tally in the 19th minute when he scored a rebound from his own missed spot kick after Noam Emeran had been upended by Kwaku Oduroh in the area.

Czech keeper Radek Vitek kept United in the lead for most of the first half with a string of great saves.

The next two goals were among the strangest you’ll see in football. Play was stopped due to an injury but when the referee signalled for play to resume, City took a quick throw-in while United were still regrouping and Sodje put the ball in the back of the net.

Remarkably, City’s coaching staff were not happy at the unsportsmanlike conduct and ordered their players to allow United to go forward and score unopposed upon restart. The Reds duly obliged, giving McNeil the strangest of hat-trick goals.

City pulled it back to 3-2 early in the second half but McNeil struck again at the death to put the game beyond City’s reach and grab the vital three points for Neil Ryan’s side.

United: Vitek; Jurado, Bennett, Hardley (Murray 46), Hughes; Svidersky, Savage; Wellens, Mainoo (Gore 64), Emeran; McNeill.

