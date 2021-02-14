Fans demand Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are dropped

Manchester United fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial after another lacklustre performance against West Brom at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Fans on The Peoples Person Facebook page responded to the result by criticising the pair for their contributions, not just in today’s game but in the recent poor run generally.

Comments included:

‘Rashford and Martial need to be left out. Don’t deserve to keep starting.’

‘Rashford needs to be dropped for a few games. Instead of trying to beat four players and doing fancy step overs just pass it on. He’s getting annoying at this stage.’

‘Martial and Rashford should never start together.’

‘It’s time to drop both Rashford and Martial.’

‘Rashford is doing nothing of note in games recently, seems to do the same thing over and over again with no success.’

‘Martial and Rashford again did not contribute to the team as expected, starving Cavani of crosses in dangerous areas.

‘Is anyone else tired of watching Martial fall down and walk around? Why is he even playing? Can’t we trade him for a bag of balls or something we can use?’

‘I think people give Martial a lot of stick, and rightly so. He made no single contribution to the game. That said, Rashford was just as poor as Martial and shouldn’t have completed the game.’

‘Martial should be on his way to Bournemouth.’

‘Rashford is starting to become ridiculously greedy.’

‘Rashford was shocking, needs taking out, as does Martial as we know well by now.’

‘Another lazy performance by Martial and Rashford looks more interested in stepovers than having a shot at goal.’

‘Rashford and Martial have been letting us down week in week out.’

With Mason Greenwood impressing off the bench and Amad Diallo ripping it up for the Under 23’s in his first two games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does now have good alternatives to the pair who both reached the 250 appearance mark this week. Whether he will ring the changes against Real Sociedad on Thursday remains to be seen.

