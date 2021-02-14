Fans’ player ratings: Three tie for top score for Man United vs West Brom

Manchester United only managed a 1-1 draw with relegation candidates West Brom at the Hawthorns this afternoon. Red Devils fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the game. Here is a selection of some of their scores:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Fairly quite day at the office. Made an important save against Diagne in the second half (posted by Edward Purcell)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Not the best game he has had lately, as he is in form. He didn’t do anything wrong or right (posted by Mohammed-MUFC)

Victor Lindelof 5 – At the end of the match he was all over the field and tracked back nicely which is good. Still I feel the communication between the centre back duo isn’t good and needs improvement massively (posted by Jade Covid City FC)

Harry Maguire 6 – Decent runs down the left today, what a save from his headed effort to deny us taking all three points at the last second (posted by JoeGosh)

Luke Shaw 7 – Another assist for the left back of the season! Good performance tonight, was one of the only players in the first 40 minutes to actually try and get an attack started (posted by JoeGosh).

Scott McTominay 5 – Had an average game. Had a great chance to score but was blocked on the line. If we want to win comfortably we need a CDM to dictate a game. McTominay seems more to be a box to box midfielder (posted by Mohammed-MUFC)

Fred 6 – didn’t offer enough ball progression but kept the midfield ticking (posted by Edward Purcell)

Marcus Rashford 6 – Decent game, too much showboating. When you want him to shoot he decides to play with the ball or go and pass. When you want him to pass, he went for a shoot. Baffles me (posted by Kisio86)

Bruno Fernandes 7 – It is safe to say United are pretty much dependent on him, good goal (posted by Jade Covid City FC)

Anthony Martial 5 – Invisible man today. Out of form recently, needs to find some form (posted by JoeGosh)

Edinson Cavani 6 – You expect a miracle from Cavani, but pretty much quiet. Kudos to the opponents for keeping the defence tight (posted by Kisio86)

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7 – Made an impact, added energy and should have started (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Donny van de Beek 5.5 – Didn’t make the impact we all want but needs match sharpness. Using the Europa League and FA Cup will improve his confidence and form if he wants to break into the squad (posted by Mohammed-MUFC)

To contribute to the next Fans Player Ratings article, join the UPTV Discord server here.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!