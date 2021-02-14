Gary Neville admits he thought Harry Maguire’s partner would be this player

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has surprisingly mentioned who he felt would be a good partner for Harry Maguire as the debate over that exact situation rages on amongst fans.

Many feel Eric Bailly is the perfect player to bring the best out of the English centre-back though doubts over his fitness remain.

The talented Ivorian always seems to pick up a knock one way or the other and is not a reliable player in terms of his availability.

The feeling amongst some fans is that it’s only because of that issue that Victor Lindelof has so consistently started alongside Maguire.

Axel Tuanzebe is also a future superstar but his own troubles with injuries of late has meant he’s been unable to truly break into the starting XI regularly.

In an interview on Webby & O’Neill’s Youtube channel, Neville said: “I thought McTominay would be Maguire’s centre back partner. He’s quick, aggressive, he gets up the pitch, can pass well as a defender, dominant. I don’t see much difference between him and Stones, Rice, Dier, there’s a lot of similarities.”

It makes sense why the former defender would make this comment but it’s rather interesting given how Scott McTominay has appeared in defence for his country.

Scottish fans have often criticised his performances at centre-back for the national team so it seems strange to throw his hat in the ring for the partnership with Maguire.

However, in fairness to Neville, on paper McTominay does seem to have the right qualities and the Class of 92 legend had provided context by explaining how he thought the player wasn’t going to be good enough as a central-midfielder before being convinced.

