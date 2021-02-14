Luke Shaw top of the team stats in West Brom draw

Man United only managed a disappointing draw against struggling West Brom at the Hawthorns this afternoon, but one player who can hold his head up was Luke Shaw.

The left-back is in the form of his life at the moment and the statistics he posted in the game demonstrate his importance to the side at the moment.

The England man attempted 11 crosses – the most of the entire side. Six of those crosses were successful, which was also the most of any member of the team.

Shaw also created the most chances of the whole team, with four, and provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes’ wonder goal just before half-time.

He also put in an excellent stint defensively, making the second most ball recoveries of the entire side, with nine.

Luke Shaw vs. West Brom [Man Utd rank]: 11 attempted crosses [1st] 9 ball recoveries [2nd] 6 successful crosses [1st] 4 chances created [1st] 1 assist [1st] In the form of his life. 👏 pic.twitter.com/B6VPjLcxF7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 14, 2021

The fact that Shaw made such a massive contribution from the left flank also underlines how ineffective Anthony Martial was on the wing. He was virtually anonymous before being substituted for the excellent Mason Greenwood after 66 minutes.

As for Shaw, his assist makes it five for the season in the Premier League – the most he has recorded in any season with fourteen games to spare.

Luke Shaw has registered 5 assists in the PL this season, the most he’s ever registered in a league season. Fantastic attacking output this season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sXRZRfdVJW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 14, 2021

