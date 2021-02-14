Manchester United only have themselves to blame for West Brom draw
Manchester United had a poor start to blame, amongst other things, for their shock draw with relegation candidates West Brom and it seems it’s become a pattern for them this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men needed all three points to keep up with an in-form Manchester City team who are currently running away with the title.

United were never expected to be title winners this season but given how they once were leading the league, the expectation was they would at least challenge.

However, since going top they’ve fallen apart and allowed City to take control of the title race, much to the disappointment of the fans.

The Red Devils should be the best of the rest and finish in second place with a tight point gap, as they must not have a repeat of Jose Mourinho’s second season in charge.

Poor stars are typically caused by one of two reasons- either it’s a weak mentality shown by the squad or it’s a lack of intensity to match their opponents.

Solskjaer suggested it was the latter when he claimed he knew West Brom would start hard and fast, yet his players seemingly didn’t listen to his warnings.

Whatever the cause, United can not go a whole season with this pattern and expect to finish in a respectable position.

