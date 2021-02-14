Rio Ferdinand supports under-fire Manchester United player

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has picked a surprise player to praise following the disappointing draw with West Brom.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were nowhere close to good enough to overcome their relegation candidate opponents and it showed on the field.

It could even be argued that United were lucky to not be beaten by West Brom as they had the better set of chances.

Solskjaer’s men dominated possession but failed to do anything of note with it and so the home side largely looked comfortable.

Ferdinand didn’t have too many players to pick from to praise but he perhaps picked someone that wasn’t the best player on the pitch.

This guy kept us in the game today! @D_DeGea 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/c7PkwOZGDf — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 14, 2021

David de Gea certainly deserves praise for his double save during a pivotal moment to keep the scoreline at 1-1 but it would be exaggerating to say his goal was peppered with shots from West Brom otherwise.

The Spanish goalkeeper arguably could have saved the goal the Baggies scored as well but he certainly was not solely at fault.

That’s not to take anything away from De Gea’s performance but Luke Shaw was United’s man of the match and even Bruno Fernandes might’ve deserved some praise for scoring the crucial equaliser.

