West Brom outperformed Manchester United despite draw

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have plenty of explaining to do after his side were held to a draw by relegation candidates West Brom.

The legendary Norwegian’s men had plenty of possession and appeared to be in control of the match but it’s safe to say the home side had the better chances.

West Brom could arguably be kicking themselves for not winning the match and that is how poorly United were defensively and offensively they were blunt too.

Solskjaer’s side started remarkably poorly, as has been the theme this season, but unfortunately couldn’t recover and secure all three points as they have done in the past.

Bruno Fernandes scored before the break to equalise and give his teammates hope but they couldn’t push on to net a winner.

West Brom (1.29) 1-1 (0.57) Man Utd — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 14, 2021

0.48 – Manchester United amassed an Expected Goals (xG) total of just 0.48 against West Brom, the lowest figure for any side against WBA in the Premier League since Everton in December 2017 (0.46). Stifled. pic.twitter.com/BV8mtZSzfl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

The stats speak for themselves and it was a shockingly toothless performance from Manchester United when they desperately needed all three points to try to keep up with their fierce rivals Manchester City.

The steam appears to have run out for the players and so their form has suffered as a result of it, potentially making them top four candidates only.

There’s a fierce race going on for the Champions League positions and United would’ve hoped to be sitting comfortably in second but instead are in real danger of dropping out of the top four.

