Diogo Dalot’s AC Milan revival in tatters after dreadful performance

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping that Diogo Dalot could use his time at AC Milan to develop into a good backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, he may have to think again.

The Portuguese star made a promising start to loan move, in which he played every minute of the Rossoneri’s successful Europa League group H campaign and bagged a goal and two assists.

That excellent run saw him get more game time in Serie A as well around the turn of the year, but the law of diminishing returns started to set in and he quickly moved back to the bench.

He was given another chance at right back on Saturday but it was a dreadful performance by the player and the team as a whole as they crashed to an embarrassing home defeat to 13th placed Spezia Calcio. As is usual in Milan, the media’s knives came out following the defeat and many were aimed at the United loanee.

‘Milan News say he was ‘disastrous’, and describe his performance as ‘horrible’, giving him four out of ten as a rating,’ says Sport Witness.

The outlet also quotes Stefano De Grandis, a Sky Italia pundit, in Pianeta Milan saying: ‘For me he was the worst of Milan.

Sport Witness also quotes Milan Live as saying ‘The Portuguese full-back once again provided a largely negative performance, which was rejected by everyone.

‘It is not the first time that Dalot has not shown himself up to par. Apart from the San Siro match against Europa League opponents Sparta Prague, in which he scored a goal and an assist, his performances have never been really positive.’

The 21-year-old’s lack of progress at the San Siro will come as a blow to United, who would have hoped to convince the Rossoneri to sign him if they opted for another solution themselves at right back. Dalot’s current form suggests he will end up back at Old Trafford in June and simply looking for another loan in 2021/22.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!