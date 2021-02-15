Harry Maguire’s attempt to defend his team falls flat

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has received a lot of backlash for his comments following the draw with West Brom but he’s had one main point stunningly disproved.

The towering Englishman actually had a decent game and improved on his performance from the Everton clash but things could have gone wrong so easily.

Although he seemed to be fouled, the referee allowed play to carry on and Maguire’s dwelling on the ball in the box was only bailed out by David de Gea‘s brilliant double save.

The former Leicester City man didn’t have too much defending to do as United dominated possession and so he flew forward plenty of times in a bid to spur his teammates on for the win.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough and he was rewarded by a post-match interview that went horribly wrong in most of the fans’ eyes.

Harry Maguire on Sky: "You're not going to come here and create 10 chances against West Brom" Every team between Nov. 8 and Feb. 2 created 10+ chances in PL games against West Brom. Albion defended well today but you didn't get the sense they were being greatly tested. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 14, 2021

In fairness to Maguire, it’s easy to see what he meant in the sense that West Brom defended deep and with numbers but it’s up to Manchester United to break them down.

Unfortunately, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men didn’t do well enough in that regard despite dominating possession for much of the match.

The onus is almost always on United to take apart stubborn defences so their inability to do so on a regular basis is a real concern.

