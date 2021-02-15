Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Anthony Martial’s poor form

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sought to reassure fans over Anthony Martial‘s form following the frustrating draw with West Brom.

The talented Frenchman has not looked like himself this season after ending the last one as the club’s top goalscorer.

Martial was substituted off the field during the 1-1 draw, with his replacement Mason Greenwood proving to be a far more dangerous player.

In the post-match reaction, some fans had felt Solskjaer made the wrong decision in not starting the academy product given the former AS Monaco man’s form.

The former Molde manager insisted he was happy with Martial’s attitude and feels it’s only a matter of time before supporters see him back to his best.

And on Anthony Martial's form: "I know Anthony is working hard to get back to where he was his attitude is very good. Form is temporary but class is permanent and the kid has class." #WBAMUN — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) February 14, 2021

There has been a debate amongst fans this season as to the cause of Martial’s form as he has had plenty of minutes to turn things around.

The versatile attacker hasn’t faced a horde of injuries either so his dip is rather confusing and leaves many scratching their heads.

There’s a theory that Martial doesn’t do well with competition for his spot as evidenced by when Romelu Lukaku was at the club and now Edinson Cavani.

Time will tell whether that theory is true but it certainly doesn’t bode well for him so far, especially since a club of United’s size needs competition for spots in every position.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!