Statistic shows Manchester United are suffering real dip in performances

Manchester United fans are right to be concerned with their side’s recent form, especially after what it meant to draw with West Brom.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men conceded early and battled to a 1-1 tie but it was certainly not enough to allow them to catch their fierce rivals and league leaders Manchester City.

To make matters worse, the draw almost drags United back down to a top-four race rather than sitting comfortably in second place.

While some supporters’ reactions were a little over the top, the tie with West Brom isn’t an isolated incident and the statistic below shows why.

The Red Devils’ form has dipped ever since being the league leaders themselves and Solskjaer must address this problem fast or face a battle for his career.

10pts from seven matches for @ManUtd, run has included games against all the bottom three. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 14, 2021

10 points from seven matches is inexcusable for a club the size of Manchester United, particularly given the kind of opposition they’ve played.

Alarm bells aren’t quite ringing yet but fans are right to start looking over their shoulders rather than looking ahead to City.

Many felt the draw meant United are no longer in the title race despite Solskjaer insisting he won’t let the blue side of Manchester run away with the league.

