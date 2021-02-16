Gary Neville breaks down Manchester United’s defensive problems

Manchester United great Gary Neville has explained his former side’s problems in defence, admitting he’s not a fan of the current partnerships.

While it’s easy to see why some fans may feel the team need more goals or creativity upfront, it’s actually their defensive woes that are currently holding them back.

United have scored more goals than any side in the league and given how their players have the potential to get better, the future is bright in that regard.

Defensively, however, they have regressed, conceding more goals this season at this stage than they have done in the last campaign.

The Red Devils clearly need to do better and fans have long called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change the partnerships at the back to get some solidity once more.

According to Sky Sports, Neville said on Monday Night Football: “Lindelof’s problem is Maguire and Maguire’s problem is Lindelof.

“I don’t think the discussions we’re having now are anything new. We said at the start of the season that Manchester United needed a centre-back, and that there were question marks over the goalkeeper.

Neville later added: “Lindelof does struggle aerially, whereas Maguire struggles when the ball is played in behind him and he has someone running at him one-on-one.”

The strange thing about the regression is how this is essentially the same defence as last season’s and they have arguably improved on an individual level, particularly Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

One possible explanation could be that Solskjaer has opted to go more attacking this season, as evidenced by the goals, but it has come at the cost of some defensive frailty.

He’s attempted to solve this issue by playing Scott McTominay and Fred together in midfield but that sets up its own couple of problems.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!