Manchester United fans react to Mason Greenwood’s contract extension

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2025 and it’s safe to say fans were happy to see the news.

The young Englishman is one of the club’s brightest talents and seems set to have a long and successful time at Old Trafford.

Greenwood currently plies his trade on the right-wing but he’s expected to eventually shift into the striker role once he’s ready.

The academy product is already a fan-favourite and although he’s struggled for form this season, there’s no doubt he will kick on.

Fans have called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop protecting Greenwood and to unleash him as he appears ready to feature more often.

• 𝟒𝟓 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 • 𝟐𝟏 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 • 𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 Mason Greenwood is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/u2NKBRe3ff — ً (@utdrobbo) February 16, 2021

🔘 First teenager since 97/98 to score 10+ PL goals in a season 🔘 Youngest MUFC player to reach 20 goals since 1987 🔘 Joint most goals by a teenager in a season for Man Utd Mason Greenwood is here to stay. 💫 pic.twitter.com/DzUg8rawEp — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 16, 2021

Greenwood wasn’t really expected to have the breakthrough he had in the first-team but after the squad returned for Project Restart, he was unstoppable and quickly become a regular starter.

This season he hasn’t been quite the same but that can easily be put down to his off-the-field issues, both with the national team and personal trouble too.

However, with his future secure and Greenwood seemingly over the first real challenge of his career, he could be set to cause havoc once more.

