Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to criticism over controversial comments

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared up some comments in regards to his side’s chances at a title challenge.

The legendary Norwegian got some stick for claiming his players shouldn’t be talked about as title challengers but he’s now explained exactly what he meant.

United were once top of the table and looked set for a real tilt at the Premier League title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

However, since being in first place, their form has taken a horrible dip and it’s meant they’ve dropped to second, seven points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Solskjaer has seen his Red Devils slowly slip into a top-four race but he’s determined to not get too caught up in it all.

In an interview put on Soccer AM‘s Youtube channel, Solskjaer said: “15 games ago you were probably talking about me getting the sack and us being relegation candidates. 15 games after we’re doing okay.

“It was a compliment to the boys I would think, how well they’ve done and how much we’ve improved to be talked about but of course we’re in with a shout.”

In fairness to Solskjaer, he’s right in what he said as he was under tremendous pressure after the poor start his team had.

Manchester United fans have had to endure a rollercoaster of a season so far but will be hoping the team can show some consistency moving forward.

Solskjaer’s main challenge now will be getting his players back to their firing best while fortifying what has become a leaky back four.

