Statistic highlights the main difference between Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester United fans may have been wondering what has gone wrong of late as they conceded top spot to fierce rivals Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men seemed geared up for a title challenge by leading the league table but almost as soon as they did, they fell off horribly.

City, meanwhile, have gone from strength to strength and it now looks impossible to wrestle the Premier League trophy back from them.

United’s disappointing draw with West Brom piled the misery on the supporters but the truth is their form has dropped for a while now.

Solskjaer’s side have picked up just 10 points from their last seven matches and the statistic below shows an even more macro picture.

Since the start of last season: • Manchester City — 42W 8D 11L • Manchester United — 31W 19D 12L That's what #mufc need to fix. https://t.co/xdXee2HBzz — ً (@utdrobbo) February 15, 2021

It’s clear the Red Devils have two main troubles- an inability to turn draws into wins by breaking down stubborn opponents and an inability to hold out against intense opposition when they themselves have taken the lead.

Although Solskjaer’s men have scored more goals than anyone in the league, fans would still feel the attack can do more.

Meanwhile, the troubles with the defence speaks for itself and it’s an obvious problem that needs addressing fast.

Manchester United just need to shift their mentality and performances up a gear and those draws should turn into wins quickly.

